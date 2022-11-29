BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege.

Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville Police Department stated.

According to a news release obtained by ValleyCentral, a woman was driving her blue Hyundai on the expressway to drop off Rodriguez at a local hotel. While on the road the woman received a call from a man, described as a friend, which caused Rodriguez to get upset, the release stated.

Rodriguez began to question the woman about her friend and then reached over and pulled on the wheel, police allege, adding that Rodriguez also wrapped both hands around the woman’s neck and proceeded to strangle her.

The woman managed to grab her phone to call 911, but Rodriguez took the phone and hung up, according to police.

“Once Rodriguez released the victim, she was able to call 911,” Brownsville police said.

Officers arrived and arrested Rodriguez, who was taken to Brownsville City Jail, before being arraigned Nov. 26.

Rodriguez has a total bond of $55,000.