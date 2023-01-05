BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man racked up 12 charges during a jealous rage, according to police.

David Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of terroristic threat on a public servant, failure to identify, criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of assault F/V, terroristic threat F/V, terroristic threat, two counts of criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to police.

A news release obtained by ValleyCentral alleged that on New Year’s Day Hernandez threatened to kill a woman over “some jealousy issue.” After threatening to kill her, he left the location in a GMC that belonged to a family friend but did not have permission to use the truck, police.

Minutes later, he returned to the residence to break the windows to the woman’s car, police said.

“David continued to break several objects throughout the confrontation,” police stated.

The confrontation escalated when the victim was thrown to the ground by Hernandez who proceeded to punch her in the face several times as she attempted to get away, police say.

According to the news release, when the woman’s mother attempted to help her daughter, Hernandez alleged pushed the mother, causing her to fall.

Police arrived to the scene shortly after and asked Hernandez for his name but told the officers his name was Juan Miguel, police said. As he was transported to the Brownsville City Jail, he told the officer that he would find both officers and shoot them in the head because he is with the cartel, police said.

During his pat down, officers located cocaine in Hernandez’s front pocket, according to police.

Hernandez was booked into the Brownsville City Jail, and his arraignment was held Monday.

His bond is set at $19,500.