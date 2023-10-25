BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly punching and spitting at employees at a bus station, authorities said.

Aundreas Michael Gerard Lawrence, 42, was charged with two counts of assault on a security officer and two counts of assault on a government employee, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Oct. 17, officers responded to the B-Metro bus station located at the 700 block of International Boulevard regarding an assault.

At the scene, authorities saw a man, later identified as Lawrence, acting aggressively and attempting to assault the employees.

The security guard told police Lawrence was bothering a man at the bus station and asked him to leave. Lawrence refused to leave the establishment and began to act aggressively towards him.

He then punched the security guard in the head and walked over to a group of employees and spat on two of them, the release stated.

Additionally, Lawrence elbowed another man before the police arrived, police said. Authorities detained him for the safety of the people around him.

Lawrence was booked to the Brownsville City Jail and was issued a $40,000 bond.