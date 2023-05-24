BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they say hit a 65-year-old man after he refused to let him drive.

Daniel Gilberto Lerma, was taken into custody on charges of injury to elder, interfere with 911 call and criminal mischief, according to news release.

On Saturday, police say they responded to the 4700 block of Savannah Drive, off of East Morrison Road, in reference to an assault. The man told officers say he was assaulted by Lerma and he was still inside the residence.

According to police, the two men began arguing because Lerma wanted to drive and the victim refused. Officers say when they both arrived at the residence, Lerma was upset and began punching the man in the face.

“The victim attempted to dial 911, but Lerma tried to take the phone away by punching and kicking him on the ground,” Brownsville Police Information Officer Martin Sandoval said.

Lerma then kicked open the front door and went inside. Officers entered the residence and took Lerma into custody.

He was transported to Brownsville City Jail and has a total bond of $18,500.