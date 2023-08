BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in critical but stable condition after a major rollover accident in Brownsville, police say.

The single-vehicle accident occurred Saturday night on Morrison Road, according to Abril Luna, Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer.

Luna told ValleyCentral the driver sustained major injuries to his left arm.

The driver was transported to Doctors Hospitals at Renaissance in Edinburg for medical treatment.