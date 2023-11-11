BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police say a man was arrested after hitting his pregnant wife several times.

Alfredo Aguero, 23, faces several charges including assault of a pregnant woman, escape while in custody and two counts of resisting arrest.

A release from Brownsville PD states that on Oct. 28, authorities responded to a call regarding an assault at the 400 block of McDavitt Boulevard.

At the scene, witnesses told police a man was assaulting a pregnant woman outside a residence.

According to the release, the woman stated her husband, identified as Aguero, hit her several times in the head and threw stuff at her.

While trying to arrest Aguero, he began acting aggressively toward officers. Police said he began kicking to avoid police closing the car door.

Authorities were able to put him inside the unit but Aguero managed to escape.

He was eventually caught and booked into the Brownsville City Jail.

He was arraigned on Oct. 29 and issued a bond of $25,000.