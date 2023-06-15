BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of using a stun gun on his wife, and holding her for ransom.

Miguel Angel Contreras Saenz was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, assault (family violence), unlawful restraint and terroristic threat, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

On Feb. 5, police said Saenz assaulted his wife at their residence at the 300 block of Couch Street.

“Saenz unlawfully restrained his wife, threatened her, and used a stun gun on her multiple times,” the release stated.

Police added that Saenz demanded 200,000 pesos (or $11,221) from his mother-in-law in exchange for his wife’s release.

He then kicked his wife out of the house without any clothes and threatened to kill her if she told police or any of their neighbors, the release stated. Saenz allegedly harassed her for months following the incident.

The victim came forward on May 23 and filed a police report against Saenz.

According to the release, Saenz had five warrants for his arrest, and was taken into custody in Olmito with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was arraigned June 15 and received a bond totaling $100,000.

Police then learned that Saenz has an active warrant out of Mexico for homicide.