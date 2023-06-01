BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man with 140 images of child pornography on his personal cell phone.

Julio Cesar Gonzalez was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Wednesday, the Brownsville Police Department Special Victims unit responded to the HSI field office after a man was detained for having child pornography on his phone.

Agents handed over evidence, which they say contained 140 pictures and videos of young boys, ranging from infants to 11-year-olds performing sexual acts, police said.

The suspect was identified as Gonzalez, and he was taken into custody and transported to the city jail. Gonzalez was arraigned Thursday and his bond was set at $60,000.