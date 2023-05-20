BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating the death of a man found near Morningside Road, Saturday morning.

According to a news release, at 7:02 a.m. authorities were called to the 1700 block of Morningside Road in reference to man found laying on the ground unresponsive.

Police say, the man was found with injuries to his body and was dead at the scene.

Brownsville PD Criminal Investigation Unit are conducting an investigation.

Investigators are currently working on identifying the man and the cause of death.

Officials ask the public if traveling near the area to take alternative route.