BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a 22-year-old man on child abandonment charges after he left them in a vehicle while fleeing from an officer.

Angel David Torres was arrested Wednesday at the 900 block of Ruben M Torres Blvd. on three counts of child abandonment/endangerment, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest on foot, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

According to police, Torres was driving a gray Mercedes Benz and disregarded a red light at the intersection of Ruben M. Torres and Laredo Road. When the officer made contact with Torres, he noticed three children, ages 3, 6 and 8 in the back seat with no car seat.

The officer also noticed a strong smell of marijuana emitting from the car, the release stated.

Torres was asked to step out of the vehicle, and he complied. He was questioned about the smell of marijuana and told the officer that he could check the car. The officer located a baggie of marijuana inside the car within reach of the children, police said.

The release states that Torres started to run when the officer attempted to place handcuffs on him. Police were able to catch up to Torres and he was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and was arraigned Thursday. The children were released to a family member.

His total bond was $31,750.