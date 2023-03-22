BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man they say burglarized and set fire to furniture at the CSL Plasma Center.

Police said at around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday they responded to the CSL Plasma Center in downtown Brownsville at 653 E. 13th St.

The officers entered the building they were overcome by thick smoke. Shortly after, Brownsville Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished a small fire that was set to a chair, according to the news release.

The CSL Plasma Center in downtown Brownsville. Photo by Jerry Salinas/ValleyCentral

A glass door at the CSL Plasma center in downtown Brownsville is broken. Photo by Jerry Salinas/ValleyCentral

Firefighters found 45-year-old Luis Manuel Urrutia Hernandez inside the building hiding in a room. They were able to remove him from the smoke-filled building.

Police say Hernandez confessed to breaking a window and setting fire to the chair. He was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Hernandez was arraigned on the same day. His bond totaled $20,000 – burglary of a building at $10,000 and arson also at $10,000.