BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said.

John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to 5555 Boca Chica in reference to a call about an alarm that went off at a business.

Upon arrival, officers met with the owner of the business who told officers someone broke into his business and stole some items, police said. Among the items stolen were four catalytic convertors from four vehicles and various tools, according to police.

“The victim provided the officers with video surveillance of the act,” Brownsville PD said in the release.

After the investigation of the theft, burglary agents identified as Garza as the person of interest of the incident, the release stated.

“Agents then ran a local check on Garza and found out he was already in custody at Carrizales for other charges from a different agency,” Brownsville PD said.

Garza was taken into custody and his arraignment was held on Thursday when his bond was set at a total of $87,500.