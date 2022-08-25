BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of breaking into his former employer’s home and stealing beers from him.

According to police, Javier Manuel Caballero, 44, broke into his former employer’s home. A report states the suspect made entry through a patio door and made his way to the kitchen.

Caballero then grabbed two beers and the victim’s wallet which were located on the kitchen counter. The 78-year-old former employer spotted Caballero in his home and attempted to take back the wallet and beers.

Police say Caballero then pushed the victim causing him to fall and injure his elbow and head. The report states the suspect left the location after the incident.

He was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Gateway Bridge located at 1300 E. Elizabeth Street.

Caballero was arrested for the offense of burglary of habitation and injury to a child/elderly/disabled with criminal negligence. His bond is set at $95,000.