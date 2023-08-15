BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after pointing a gun at his ex-wife and a knife at his 6-year-old daughter, police say.

Jorge Alejandro Larrasquitu Aceves, 37, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, injury to a child, abandon/endanger child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, authorities responded to a call on Aug. 10 in reference to an assault at the 2000 block of Camargo Street.

Police say Larrasquitu forcibly entered the victim’s residence and broke the front door, which injured her nephew who was sleeping in the living room.

He then went to the woman’s bedroom and pointed a gun at his ex-wife’s neck while she was laying down with their 6-year-old daughter.

Larrasquitu later put the gun away, took out a knife, pointed at his daughter and told her to “shut up,” police say. The woman told police she shielded her daughter from the knife with a blanket when their son walked into the room, causing Larrasquitu to leave.

Authorities retrieved the loaded gun, which was found inside a vehicle at the scene.

The victim told police her ex-husband, identified as Larrasquitu, had been displaying signs of aggression since their separation.

Larrasquitu was booked into the Brownsville City Jail. He was arraigned Friday and issued a total bond of $80,000.