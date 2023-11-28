BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly confessing to burglarizing 12 businesses and running away from police, authorities said.

Jonathan Ivan Hernandez, 23, was charged with 13 counts of burglary of a building, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Jonathan Ivan Hernandez (Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

At 3 a.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to the 600 block of Central Boulevard regarding a suspicious person who was attempting to open the door of several businesses.

At the scene, responding officers were waved down by a citizen who said he saw a man wearing a black shirt and kaki pants enter a car wash office across the street, the release stated.

Officers saw the man, later identified as Hernadez, run out of the car wash office towards an alley and followed him in a marked police unit, according to the release.

They commanded Hernandez to stop several times but he refused. Hernandez was later arrested and taken to the Brownsville City Jail.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car wash office had been ransacked and the doorknob had been tampered with.

At the police station Hernandez confessed to 12 building burglaries and two vehicle burglaries, authorities said.

He was arraigned on Nov. 27 and was issued a bond of $145,000.