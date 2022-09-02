BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A movie night for two ended in violence and the arrest of a Brownsville man after he allegedly interfered with an emergency 911 call for his girlfriend.

According to Brownsville police, Delfino Mendoza and his girlfriend were watching a movie at home early Wednesday night.

Things turned violent when Mendoza accused the victim of cheating on him. A report from police obtained by ValleyCentral states Mendoza began to slap the victim multiple times and continued to punch her in the stomach.

The victim fell, “struck her head on the corner of a table and started to black out.”

According to the report, the victim pleaded with Mendoza to get her medical attention but was ignored.

After the incident, the victim called 911 but refused any medical attention, according to Martin Sandoval, Brownsville police public information officer.

Officers arrived to the scene at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Mendoza for the offense of aggravated assault family violence and interference with an emergency communications call.

He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned Thursday. Mendoza’s bond is set at $120,000.