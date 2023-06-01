BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man, who they say, crashed into a woman’s vehicle and slashed her tires.

Andy Mendoza, was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 31 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of child endangerment, and criminal mischief, according to a news release.

Police arrived at the 400 block of Paredes Line Road in reference to an aggravated assault.

According to police, a woman said she kicked Mendoza out the house after an argument. Moments later, the woman left the residence to pick up her two children early from school and take them to a different location with her.

After she picked up her children, she told police she noticed Mendoza following her in his 2006 silver Dodge Magnum.

According to authorities, Mendoza began honking at the woman for her to stop and starting cutting her off in traffic.

During this time, police say the woman had her two children in her black 2013 Chevy Cruze with her.

“The victim continued to drive since she was in fear of getting assaulted by Andy,” Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said.

Mendoza continued to follow the woman, cuts in front of her, reverses his vehicle back and crashes into her. He later stepped out of the vehicle with a knife and slashed both of the woman’s front tires, police said.

The woman fled the scene and called 911. Police later found Mendoza’s vehicle and arrested him.

He was booked at the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Thursday, June 1.

He has a total bond of $152,000.