BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman who woke him up for a job interview, police say.

Jacinto Ramos, 28, was arrested on April 5 on charges of assault family violence, according to Brownsville police.

The incident occurred at the 800 block of South Central Avenue where a woman told police she woke Ramos up for a job interview, causing him to become upset. Ramos then allegedly began to push the woman and pull her hair, according to a Brownsville news release.

The woman was able to get up and call 911, authorities said.

Ramos was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and was arraigned April 6. His bond is set at $4,000.