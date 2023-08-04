BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after assaulting multiple Brownsville police officers during a domestic call, documents reveal.

Jose Manuel Alonzo, 50, was arrested on charges of assault family violence, assault on a public servant, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

On July 30, Brownsville police responded to the 2100 block of E. Van Buren St. regarding an assault. When officers arrived, the victim told authorities, Alonzo accused her of cheating and pushed her to the ground.

The victim added, Alonzo was inside the residence and was intoxicated. She told them she was scared of him.

According to a release obtained by ValleyCentral, when officers spoke with Alonzo he denied all allegations and was complaint with police.

When officers told him he would be placed under arrest, Alonzo became upset, grabbed a flashlight, and hit one officer above his left eye and another officer on the side of his head.

Alonzo then took off running from the residence and police chased after him. Alonzo was apprehended by officers shortly after. He resisted during the arrest, the release stated.

The two officers and Alonzo were taken to the hospital for medical clearance by Brownsville EMS.

According to police, Alonzo became upset at the hospital because he could not go to the restroom by himself. He then kicked an officer between his legs and spat on him, the release stated.

Alonzo was later taken to the Brownsville City Jail on July 31 and has a set bond of $153,500.