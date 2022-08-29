BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man accused of stalking a woman after she rejected his advances.

On Aug. 10 Arturo Garza, 51, was at the Wal-Mart located at 2721 Boca Chica to make contact with a woman, police say. Garza is accused of continuously harassing and attempting to make contact with this woman.

Garza was introduced to the victim through a mutual friend and expressed that he wanted to date her.

The suspect was reported to send the victim gifts, calls and leave written messages on her vehicle.

Despite telling Garza that she was not interested, he continued to pursue the victim. A report states Garza went to the Wal-Mart looking for the victim because he knew she would be there.

The victim filed charges against Garza with a Brownsville Criminal Investigations Detective.

On Aug. 19 he was arrested and transported to the Brownsville City Jail. Garza was arraigned Aug. 20 on charges of stalking, a third-degree felony. His bond is set at $10,000.