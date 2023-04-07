BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of waiting outside his ex-girlfriend’s home overnight.

Alejandro Pena, 25, was arrested on charges of stalking and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Friday, March 31, police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on the 9300 block of Cimarron Street. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Pena, was outside in a blue Jetta and was possibly armed with a handgun, the release stated.

As the officer approached, he saw the blue Jetta leave the location. He then conducted a traffic stop where he was able to detain Pena.

“The victim explained to an officer that Pena is constantly coming over to the residence after the relationship was over six months ago,” the release stated.

According to police, Pena stayed in his car overnight and left early in the morning. He then returned to the residence and waited for the woman to come home at 1:30 p.m.

Police were shown videos of Pena outside the residence on multiple occasions.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found Xanax pills, the release stated. He was transported to the city jail and was arraigned Saturday, April 1. His bond was set at $7,500.