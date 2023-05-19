BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Juan Daniel Galvan was arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, according to Brownsville police.

A news release from the department revealed that at 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Roosevelt Street in Brownsville.

When police arrived they found a 12-year-old victim who told officers Galvan had gone into her bedroom and touched her private parts while her mother was at the store. The child told police Galvan left her room when he heard her mother arriving, the release stated.

Officers say no one answered when they knocked on the front and back doors of the home. They noticed the back door was open and entered to see if anyone was inside, but the home was empty.

When officers went back outside to talk to the victim they were told by a citizen that the victim’s mother and Galvan were at the end of the block.

Police arrested Galvan and the child’s mother was told that Child Protective Services would be investigating the case.

Galvan was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Wednesday. He received a bond of $85,000.