BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege stalked his ex since January.

Surisadi Saday Rivas was arrested on Wednesday at the 2700 block of Ruben M. Torres on charges of stalking, according to a Brownsville Police Department news release.

Police said when they arrived at the location and they found Rivas at the back of the residency attempting to contact the victim.

The victim told police that Rivas was their ex and had followed them on several occasions starting on Jan. 23.

The victim saw Rivas in the morning at the residence and called police. When police arrived, they advised Rivas to not make any contact with the victim.

According to authorities, Rivas showed up to the residence again two hours later, and the victim called police and Rivas was detained.

Rivas was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Thursday. He has a current bond of $30,000.