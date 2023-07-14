BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after setting three trash cans on fire, police said.

Jesus Vela Trevino was arrested on charges of arson, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Between 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Thursday Brownsville Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of E. Madison in reference to three separate trash can fires in the area of E. 13th Street and Madison.

“Brownsville Police Department Emergency Communications Division reviewed the downtown cameras and saw a male subject in the area of the fires before they started,” a statement from Brownsville PD read.

After the surveillance video was processed the man was identified by the Criminal Investigation Unit as Trevino.

Trevino was brought in for questioning and admitted to police he started the fires.

He was booked to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned Friday. Trevino received a total bond of $250,000.