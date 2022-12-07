BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man who they suspect hit a pregnant woman while driving, police said.

Source: Brownsville Police Department press release

Fernando Garcia-Tello, 30, was taken into custody Monday on charges of assault of a pregnant person, unlawful restraint and unlawful restraint less than 17-years-old, Brownsville police said.

Garcia-Tello was driving with a woman and her two children ages 14 and 7, according to information obtained from police by ValleyCentral.

During the drive, the woman had gotten upset with Garcia-Tello for drinking too much and not dropping them off at a family member’s house, police stated.

According to police, Garcia-Tello refused to let the woman and children out of the vehicle and started to hit the woman on her arm and pull her hair while he was driving.

The 14-year-old texted 911 about the assault and officers were able to locate them and conduct a traffic stop, police said.

Garcia-Tello was arrested and taken to the Brownsville City Jail. His arraignment was held Tuesday, police said.

Garcia-Tello had a total bond of $28,000.