BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl and being connected to multiple burglaries in the 14th Street and International Boulevard area, authorities said.

Brandon Alberto Torres, 20, was charged with evading arrest on foot and five counts of burglary of habitation, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On July 16, authorities responded to the 300 block of E. 23rd Street regarding a burglary at a residence. The victim told police her 12-year-old daughter called her and said someone broke into their home and stole some items.

The 12-year-old girl said she hid in her bedroom and did not see the suspect, later identified as Torres, to give a description.

According to the release, Torres had stolen an Xbox and some personal documents.

On Aug. 28, the victim told investigators her daughter had more information about the incident. The victim’s daughter said she saw the suspect but was too scared to talk.

She added Torres had walked into the residence holding a knife. When she saw him, she ran to her bedroom to try and lock herself inside, but Torres caught up to her.

Torres threatened to kill the 12-year-old girl if she screamed for help, the release stated.

“The male also told the victim’s daughter that if she told her mother about the burglary, he would kill her and her mother,” Brownsville police said.

On Sept. 19, authorities responded to the 200 block of E. 19th Street for a burglary at a residence.

The victim told investigators her home had been broken into and ransacked. Surveillance footage from the residence showed a man holding a knife entering and exiting the home with stolen property.

The stolen items included a personal AR-15, jewelry and other various belongings.

On Sept. 20, the Burglary Unit investigators identified the suspect in both burglaries as Torres. Investigators said, Torres was a habitual burglar who they had dealt with in previous years and had active felony warrants for burglary.

Authorities found Torres sitting on the curb at the 1200 block of Arthur St.

“As the investigators approached Torres, he fled the scene, and a foot pursuit was initiated,” Brownsville PD said.

Torres was caught and taken into custody.

At the police station, Torres confessed to several burglaries and denied his involvement in the aggravated at the 3000 block of E. 23rd St.

On Sept. 21, Torres was arraigned and issued a bond of $253,500.

According to police after further investigation, Torres was positively identified as the burglar from the incident he had denied.

He was given an additional charge of aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felonies.

His bond was raised to $753,500.