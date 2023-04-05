BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for leaving his childred in a car, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said 37-year-old Manuel Aldo Garate Saucedo left two children in an unattended car on Monday, April 4, on the 4300 block of Old Highway 77.

When officers arrived they say they found two children under the age of seven inside the car with the windows partially down and no adult inside.

Garate, along with his wife, approached the officers and told them he had dropped off his wife at the front entrance and proceeded to park the car. He then left the children in the car and went inside the store.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from the store and saw Garate park the car and go inside the store at 3:31 p.m. In the video, he is seen going toward the officers at 3:45 p.m.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon in Brownsville were in the 90s.

Garate was taken into custody for the Class C Misdemeanor offense.

He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Wednesday for the charge of leaving a child in a vehicle. He was given a $200 fine.