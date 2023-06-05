BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after allegedly demanding money from a local Stripes.

Michael Angelo Garcia was arrested on charges of robbery, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On Friday, officers say Garcia was seen demanding money from the register at the Stripes located on the 6100 block of Padre Highway.

Witnesses and the clerk called the police and described Garcia as wearing a gray shirt and black pants. After the incident, Garcia ran to the back of the store and moments later, an officer in the area located Garcia at the intersection of Bowie and Alamo Road.

Witnesses were brought to the scene and were able to positively identify Garcia as the suspect.

Garcia was transported to the Brownville Police City Jail. He was arraigned Saturday and received a bond of $15,000.