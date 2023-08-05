BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after crashing a vehicle into a home and fled the scene.

Rolando Baez, 48, was arrested on charges of duty upon striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping.

According to a news release, Brownsville police responded to a major accident early Saturday morning, at the 700 block of Calle Milpa Verde.

When officers arrived, they saw the driver had crashed the vehicle into the residence and fled the scene. No injuries were reported from residents inside the home.

Officers interviewed witnesses, who provided a description of the suspect and began searching the area. Moments later, the suspect, later identified as Baez, was found and apprehended.

“Witnesses at the scene positively identified the male as the driver of the vehicle,” Brownsville PD said.

Baez was booked to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned Saturday. He has a total bond of $900.