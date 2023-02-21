BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody accused of trying to hit a woman with an axe.

Victor Manuel Suarez Perez, 49, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Authorities responded at the 1800 block of Harding Street in reference to an aggravated assault.

“The caller advised that the suspect at the location attempted to hit the female victim with an axe,” Brownsville PD said.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Suarez-Perez held down by family members.

Authorities detained Suarez-Perez and later determined he tried to strike the woman with an axe.

“The victim was able to grab the axe to prevent from being struck,” Brownsville PD said.

Suarez-Perez was arrested and has a total bond of $100,000.