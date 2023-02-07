BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after being accused of choking a pregnant woman three times as they drove to get food in Brownsville, according to police.

Tyler Joseph Theurer, 23, was arrested at around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the 700 block of International Boulevard and charged with assault of a pregnant person, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The woman told police that she had picked up Theurer after he was allegedly sent home early from work due to being “under the influence,” police said.

According to authorities, Theurer said he wanted dinner and they decided to go the 700 block of International Boulevard. Along the way, Theurer allegedly wrapped his arms around the woman’s neck three times causing her to lose breath several times, police said.

“The victim contacted a security officer at the location, and the police arrived,” police said.

The woman was pregnant and Theurer was aware of the pregnancy, police added.

Theurer was arrested and booked to the Brownsville City Jail and then was arraigned Monday, according to police.

Theurer has a total bond of $25,000.