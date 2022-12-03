BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody after a woman was beaten to an unconscious state, police stated.

Luis Benitez, 29, was arrested Nov. 27 at the 1100 block of Robindale Road in Brownsville and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and two counts of assault family violence impede breath, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Benitez was kicked out of a local bar after “having an argument with another man who was talking to his spouse,” police stated.

“Benitez accused the victim of having some interest in the other male,” police said. “The victim was assaulted while she was in the passenger seat. Benitez started to strangle the victim as he was driving.”

When they arrived home, the woman tried to get out of the car and go inside but Benitez threw her to the ground, police allege, adding that Benitez is suspected to have then “started to strike the victim until she lost consciousness.”

She woke up still on the ground with Benitez above her holding a knife, and so in fear for her life she passed out again, police said.

The next time the woman woke up, she and Benitez were at another home, where he was arguing with another man, police said. Benitez returned to the vehicle, left that home, and started assaulting the woman again, police said.

At home, the woman was able to go inside and lock Benitez out, but he broke into the home through a bathroom window, police said.

“Benitez had several lacerations on his wrists,” Brownsville Police Department said.

According to police, when officers arrived they found Benitez on the ground by the front door and he told police the wounds were self-inflicted.

Benitez received medical attention, was arrested and taken to the city jail. He was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 28 and given a total bond of $105,500, according to police.