BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after becoming aroused while watching bystanders workout, police said.

Saul Rincon Garcia, 62, was arrested on Aug. 12 on five counts of indecent exposure.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, officers responded to Dean Porter Park, located at 501 E. Ringgold Street.

The victims told police a man, later identified as Garcia, was exposing himself while looking in their direction.

The bystanders added they were offended by Garcia’s acts and concerned for their children’s safety.

When police approached Garcia, he said his genitals had “slipped out” because his zipper was not working.

Police detained Garcia at the scene.

On the drive to the city jail, Garcia admitted to police he had his genitals out and was pleasuring himself to bystanders working out.

Garcia was arraigned on Aug. 13 and received a total bond of $10,000.