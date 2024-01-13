Source: Brownsville Police Department

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for holding up a PNC Bank in Brownsville, authorities said.

Norberto Muniz III, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery, arson and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police say on Thursday, Jan. 11, they responded to a hold up at the PNC Bank located at the 3200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

Muniz III was arraigned on Saturday and is being held without bond, the release stated.

Brownsville police said the robbery is still an active investigation.