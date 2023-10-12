BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man accused of biting a nurse at a Brownsville hospital during a medical evaluation.

George Balderas Jr., 25, was arrested on charges of assault on EMS personnel, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

According to the release, on Oct. 8, police responded to Valley Regional Medical Center for a “combative subject” at the entrance of the hospital.

When police arrived, they saw Balderas running away from other officers at the scene. He was placed under arrest and appeared to be under the influence of a drug, police added.

Officers spoke with medical personnel who said Balderas was assaulting two women and chasing them outside. The victim, identified as a nurse with Valley Regional, said that security was able to restrain Balderas and he went into help. As he helped restrain Balderas, he was bit, the release stated.

Balderas’s bond was set at $30,000.