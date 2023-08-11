BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of assaulting his son after reportedly interfering in an argument the man had with his daughter.

Luis Enrique Del Angel Jr., 35, is charged with injury child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury, records show.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Winnipeg Avenue after the mother of the children called for a welfare check.

The release says the mother told dispatcher her son called her crying claiming his father had beat him.

At the scene, the son told officers his sister and father got into a loud argument, so he entered her bedroom hoping to stop the situation.

The boy told police his father punched him in the ribs and upper lip several times for getting involved in the argument.

Officers say Del Angel Jr. denied the allegations, but based on what they saw at the scene he was taken into custody.

De Angel Jr. was booked at the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 6. His bond was set at $7,000.