BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning.

At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot.

According to a news release obtained by ValleyCentral, a woman in her mid-30s was injured on the right arm, right leg, right chest and is in critical condition; a 38-year-old man was injured on the right leg and is in stable condition; a woman, 41, was injured on the right leg and is in stable condition; a 36-year-old woman was injured on the right thigh and is in stable condition.

The fifth victim was grazed by a bullet and did not require medical attention, the release stated.

The woman in her mid-30s and 38-year-old man are being treated for their injuries at Valley Baptist Medical Center. The 41-year-old woman and 36-year-old woman are being treated at Valley Regional Medical Center.

According to the release, the five were having a cookout “and suddenly people got shot.”

Brownsville police do not have any suspects and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.