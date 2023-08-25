BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has seen an increase in auto thefts in the past month.

Authorities report nearly 23 vehicles were stolen in August, a majority of them being GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado models.

“Most of the time, they are being taken to Mexico and some of these vehicles are even coming from Houston,” Abril Luna, Public Information Officer for the Brownsville Police Department said.

Brownsville PD has several tips to prevent a person from having their vehicle stolen.

“If you can get a hold of a club or install a kill switch on your vehicle, it’s going to help out tremendously,” Luna said. “Do not rely on the OnStar or your alarm, because most of the time, that’s what they target.”

Luna adds that it is common for suspects to travel into Mexico with a stolen vehicle for cartel purposes.

“They’re very convenient. You know, they’re four doors, they’re able to put in their weapons, drugs,” Luna said.