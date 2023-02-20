Brownsville PD save two from burning car as seen through body cam footage

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Brownsville police officers were recognized for their valor in saving two people trapped in a burning car.

At about 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, officers responded to the 4900 block of Southmost Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was reported to be flipped over, according to a Brownsville PD release.

When they arrived, officers discovered two men with “visible injuries” who had been inside the vehicle.

They told police there were an additional two men still trapped inside the burning vehicle.

In body cam video released by police last week, you can hear the anguishing screams of the victims as the flames burned their bodies.

With the help of the fire department, police were able to breach the vehicle’s doors open and pull out the victims. They were immediately given medical attention.

All four victims were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Since then, two have been treated and released. The other two are still being treated for their burn injuries.

An investigation of the accident is still under investigation.

Patrol officer Erik Balboa, officer Erick Amaro, officer Federico Jaramillo and officer Gilberto Hernandez all received special commendations Thursday during a luncheon.