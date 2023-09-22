BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in seeking a vehicle of interest involved in an auto-pedestrian accident.

The hit and run occurred on Wednesday at the 4700 block of Southmost Road, according to a release from Brownsville police.

(Brownsville Police Department)

“This vehicle could possibly be silver/gray in color,” Brownsville PD said.

Abril Luna, Public Information Officer for Brownsville PD, told ValleyCentral, that the victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).