BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested for allegedly hitting a small dog in the stomach, resulting in its death, authorities said.

Benjamin Aguilar, 39, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal resulting in death, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

ValleyCentral spoke to the owners of the Yorkie who provided photos of the pup. They said they took Sugar to the groomer in preparation for Christmas, but she did not survive the visit.

On Dec. 24, authorities responded to an animal cruelty investigation at Kanino Dog Grooming, located at the 800 block of Paredes Line Road.

At the scene, the owner of the dog told police he dropped off his Yorkie at the groomer. Moments later, an employee, identified as Aguilar, called him and said he needed to return to the location because his Yorkie had fainted, investigators said.

The owner demanded to see surveillance video of the incident. In the video, Aguilar was seen hitting the Yorkie in the stomach and grabbing her by the neck, the release stated.

Aguilar told police the dog was being aggressive and he was trying to maintain control. He admitted to police he used excessive force and hit the dog in the stomach in reaction to its aggression, police said.

Brownsville Animal Control arrived at the scene and reviewed the footage of the incident.

“Upon review of the footage, Animal Control Officers concluded that Aguilar used excessive force while handling the victim’s dog,” Brownsville police said.

Aguilar was booked into the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Monday. He was issued a bond of $8,000.

The owners of Kanino Dog Grooming did not respond to our request for comment.