BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were taken into custody for selling drugs at a residence, Brownsville police said.

Victor Hugo Escobedo Jr., 30 and Vanessa Berrones, 25, were arrested on charges of manufacture and deliver of controlled substance PG 1, manufacture and delivery controlled substance PG 3 and 4, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and three counts of abandon, danger child with criminal neglect.

Victor Escobedo, 52 and Cynthia Puga, 51, were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

According to a news release, on Aug. 3 Brownsville police, Cameron County deputies and the District Attorney’s Office assisted Homeland Security Investigations with search warrant execution at the 4700 block of Morningside Road.

“There were three children in the house at the time of the search warrant,” Brownsville PIO Abril Luna told ValleyCentral. “There were narcotics seized which were accessible to the children.”

Luna said the children were 1, 5 and 6 years old. Family members took the children into their custody and CPS is conducting their own investigation.

The four people were arraigned on Aug. 4 and were issued different bonds.

Escobedo Jr. has a total bond $225,000. Berrones was issued a bond of $155,000.

Escobedo and Puga both have a total bond of $2,000 each.