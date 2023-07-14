BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a duo wanted for credit card abuse.

According to a news release, a man and woman were caught on surveillance video on June 3 using a stolen credit card at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The man was seen twice wearing different shirts.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

According to Brownsville PD, the man was wearing a navy blue long-sleeve button-up shirt with dark pants, short hair and glasses. He was later seen wearing an orange, white and blue plaid button shirt with dark jeans.

The woman was seen wearing a blue striped long-sleeve buttoned shirt with blue jeans and has short blonde hair.

Brownsville PD Public Information Officer, Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral, one charge on the stolen credit card was at Walmart and the other charge was at Sam’s Club.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.