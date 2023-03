BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help locating a man and woman who officials say are wanted for credit card abuse.

Police say the duo was caught on camera on Tuesday at the Walmart on Boca Chica Boulevard allegedly using stolen credit cards at a self checkout.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

(Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

(Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

(Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).