BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man and woman were arrested after they held a man against his will and struck him with a rifle, police say.

Valente Sanchez was arrested on charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault and Maricela Sanchez was arrested on a charge of unlawful restraint, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department.

On June 22, on the 600 Block of Valencia, a 26-year-old went to the Sanchez residence to borrow money from Valente.

Once inside, Valente held the victim at gunpoint with a rifle, police say. Valente allegedly accused the man of taking his wallet and other items.

When the victim told him he did not know what he was talking about, Valente became upset and struck the man in the head with the rifle causing a laceration. He also fired a round next to the man causing debris to lodge into the victim’s right leg, police say.

A family member took the gun away from Valente and the victim was able to get up and walk toward the door but was blocked by Maricela. She refused to let him leave, police say.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim received medical attention. Police asked for Valente’s whereabouts but Maricela told them he left before their arrival and refused to let officers into the home.

On June 27, Brownsville PD, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, obtained a warrant and was able to arrest Valente at his home.

Valente was transported to the Brownsville City Jail. Shortly after, Maricela went to the station to complain about the officers. However, it was discovered that she also had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.

Both were arraigned Wednesday and received respective bonds of $65,000 and $10,000.