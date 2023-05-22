BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of grabbing his nephew by the neck and throwing him was arrested, police say.

Luis Esteban Marquez is facing charges of injury to a child and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville Police Department

On Friday, May 19, police responded to the 1800 block of Nasa Drive in the Southmost area of the city in reference to an assault call. Investigators spoke with the mother of an 8-year-old boy who told police her brother grabbed her son by the neck and tossed him on the couch.

The woman told police her brother was drunk and became upset when the child bumped into him. Police say they entered the home to arrest Marquez, but when they found him in a back room he told them his name was Austin.

Officers say Marquez showed all signs of intoxication and was taken into custody. He was arrested on May 20 and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

His bond was set at $17,000.