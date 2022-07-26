BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The alleged driver of a box truck that ran over a man has been arrested.

On May 24, Rober Rapalo Osman, 54, was caught driving a box truck that he allegedly stole from a business owner, Brownsville Police say.

The victim was advised by one of his workers that someone had taken the box truck he ordered on Feb. 6. He then located the truck and was able to catch up to it on Central Avenue and Mckenzie.

When the victim recognized that it was Osman, the man who sold him the truck in February, he grabbed onto the driver’s side door.

While holding onto the side of the vehicle the victim told Osman to get out of the truck.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows Osman began to drive away, causing the victim’s leg to fall under the tires of the truck. After running over the victim’s leg, Osman fled the scene.

The victim suffered a broken leg and was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, an investigation revealed that Osman was not the owner of the truck and sold it to the victim.

According to Brownsville Police, a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest on July 7 and was served on July 22.

Osman was arraigned July 23 and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accident involving serious bodily injury, theft and fraud transfer of a motor vehicle.

His bond is set at $60,000.