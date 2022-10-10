BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say a man confessed to paying a woman for sex after being pulled over by an officer for speeding through downtown Brownsville this past weekend.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Albert Zepeda, 53, and Cynthia Garcia, 31, were arrested for solicitation of prostitution and prostitution, the Brownsville Police Department announced Monday.

Police allege that Zepeda was seen on a downtown surveillance camera picking up Garcia at the 900 block of East Washington Street, and police stated that Zepeda’s vehicle was traveling toward Palm Boulevard at 42 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone prior to the traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, police said, Zepeda confessed to picking up Garcia to take her to his residence to pay her in exchange for sex. Police said Zepeda told the officer that Sunday’s incident was not the first time he picked up Garcia.

Garcia refused to speak to police, the report stated.

The two were arrested, transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned Sunday.

Zepeda was charged with soliciting of prostitution and has a bond set at $4,000; Garcia was charged with prostitution and has a bond set at $3,000, according to police.