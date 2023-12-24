BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.
At 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 3200 block of E. 28th Street, Abril Luna with the Brownsville Police Department said.
Luna said the incident was a drive-by shooting. The victim was a 20-year-old man.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.