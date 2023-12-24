BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

At 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 3200 block of E. 28th Street, Abril Luna with the Brownsville Police Department said.

Luna said the incident was a drive-by shooting. The victim was a 20-year-old man.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.