BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who they say were caught on camera stealing a stove from a home.

The theft happened occurred on Thursday at the 2300 block of Rockwell Drive.

The home owners told police they fixed the stove for their in-laws, placed it outside to deliver it later and then left their house. When they returned they noticed the stove was gone.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

Investigators say video footage from a Ring camera shows a man approaching the home and ringing the doorbell.

Police say when the man noticed no one answered, he backed up a navy blue minivan, took the stove from the front yard, and with the help of a woman placed it in the back of the van and left.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

The man was seen wearing a navy blue and white cap, a white loose t-shirt, light colored shorts and white sneakers. The woman seen wearing a red shirt, light colored Capri pants and sandals.

Anyone who can identify the couple is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.